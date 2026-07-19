SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $86,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $881.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $931.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid.

Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand.

Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations.

Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations. Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned in broader market weakness and “AI selloff” coverage, and Zacks Research downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. That suggests some investors are becoming more cautious after the recent run-up.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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