SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,494 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $37,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $291.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.68. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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