SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 73,746 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,706,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,582,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average is $166.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.52, a P/E/G ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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