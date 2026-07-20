SEB Asset Management AB Takes $24.64 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,944 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $24,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DHR opened at $203.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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