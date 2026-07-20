SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,973 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $30,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ITW opened at $276.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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