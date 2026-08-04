Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 49,100 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,089 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,737,796 shares of the company's stock worth $171,904,000 after buying an additional 315,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,475 shares of the company's stock worth $79,542,000 after buying an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock worth $87,568,000 after buying an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,852,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 719,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here