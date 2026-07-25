Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $289.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

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Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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