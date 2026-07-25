Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,408 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of F5 worth $74,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 768 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in F5 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,590 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in F5 by 21.8% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,258 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $392.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

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