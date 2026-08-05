Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,722 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of National Vision worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Vision by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Vision by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

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National Vision Stock Up 3.1%

EYE stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $543.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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