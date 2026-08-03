Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of GitLab worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GitLab alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,407 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $34.51 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.94.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GitLab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GitLab wasn't on the list.

While GitLab currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here