Sei Investments Co. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Babcock $BW

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,867 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 259,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Babcock worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Babcock by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,692 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in Babcock during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,584,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Babcock by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,445,218 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 1,114,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock Trading Down 1.4%

Babcock stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Babcock has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Babcock will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Babcock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

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Babcock Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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