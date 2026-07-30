Sei Investments Co. Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk partnered with Crux to make Wegovy and other GLP-1 obesity treatments more accessible through U.S. employer health plans. Simpler benefit structures and more predictable pricing could broaden coverage and support demand. Novo Nordisk Teams Up With Crux To Expand Wegovy Access

Novo Nordisk partnered with Crux to make Wegovy and other GLP-1 obesity treatments more accessible through U.S. employer health plans. Simpler benefit structures and more predictable pricing could broaden coverage and support demand. Positive Sentiment: The European Commission’s authorization of a once-daily oral Wegovy pill, combined with the U.S. access agreement, strengthens Novo Nordisk’s obesity-treatment portfolio. An oral option could improve patient convenience and expand the addressable market, although commercial uptake remains to be demonstrated. Novo Nordisk Is Up After EU Wegovy Pill Approval And US Access Deal

The European Commission’s authorization of a once-daily oral Wegovy pill, combined with the U.S. access agreement, strengthens Novo Nordisk’s obesity-treatment portfolio. An oral option could improve patient convenience and expand the addressable market, although commercial uptake remains to be demonstrated. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching upcoming second-quarter results for evidence that Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions can sustain growth despite intensifying competition. Strong results or guidance could support the shares, while signs of slowing momentum could weigh on them. How Will Ozempic and Wegovy Sales Aid NVO's Upcoming Q2 Results?

Investors are watching upcoming second-quarter results for evidence that Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions can sustain growth despite intensifying competition. Strong results or guidance could support the shares, while signs of slowing momentum could weigh on them. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. judge allowed parts of a shareholder lawsuit alleging Novo Nordisk misled investors about a clinical trial for CagriSema to proceed. The case could create legal costs and reputational damage, while raising concerns about disclosures surrounding a key future growth product. Why Shareholders Are Suing Novo Nordisk Over CagriSema

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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