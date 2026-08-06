Sei Investments Co. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,468 shares of the coal producer's stock after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Peabody Energy worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,577 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 742.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,576 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.0%

BTU stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.34. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a neutral rating and lowered its price target modestly to $26.50 from $27.00. The revised target still implies approximately 16% upside, indicating that UBS sees value in BTU despite near-term operational and legal concerns. UBS price target report

The revised target still implies approximately 16% upside, indicating that UBS sees value in BTU despite near-term operational and legal concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of an August 24, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a proposed securities class action covering purchases from October 14, 2024, through May 4, 2026. The announcements primarily seek investor participation and do not establish that Peabody is liable. Rosen Law Firm deadline notice

to seek lead-plaintiff status in a proposed securities class action covering purchases from October 14, 2024, through May 4, 2026. The announcements primarily seek investor participation and do not establish that Peabody is liable. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Peabody misled investors about production and operating conditions at its Centurion metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. One notice alleges Peabody initially projected 700,000 tons of first-quarter 2026 production before reducing the outlook ahead of its second-quarter release, allegedly contributing to a sharp stock decline and losses of about $14.50 per share. If claims proceed, BTU could face legal costs, reputational damage and additional scrutiny of its operating disclosures. Levi and Korsinsky Centurion allegations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Research lowered Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.88.

View Our Latest Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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