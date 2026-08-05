Sei Investments Co. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. $DHX

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Free Report) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,281 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 940,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 4.18% of DHI Group worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 122.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DHI Group

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,779.82. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHX

DHI Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE DHX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.36.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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