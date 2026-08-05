Sei Investments Co. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,566 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $3,924,831.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,645,207.04. This represents a 31.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,028,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,920. This trade represents a 46.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.75.

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About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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