Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,471 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: New iQPS contract: Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Positive Sentiment: Government and long-term growth catalysts: Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold rebound: Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook.

Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Space sector repricing and Rocket Lab fundamentals

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Negative Sentiment: Sector and insider-selling pressure: The repricing of high-growth aerospace stocks, including SpaceX, has reduced investor appetite for loss-making space companies. Separately, reported open-market insider activity showed 106 sales and no purchases over six months, including significant sales by executives, which may weigh on sentiment.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Up 10.4%

RKLB opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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