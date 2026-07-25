Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,773 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 178,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $75,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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