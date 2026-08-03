Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,443 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CPT opened at $110.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.49). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 20.80%.The company had revenue of $396.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Key Headlines Impacting Camden Property Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Camden Property Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core funds from operations (FFO) came in at $1.68 per share , slightly above the $1.67 analyst consensus. Occupancy remained firm, leasing trends improved, and management maintained a constructive outlook for apartment demand. Camden Property Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Occupancy Improves

Core funds from operations (FFO) came in at , slightly above the $1.67 analyst consensus. Occupancy remained firm, leasing trends improved, and management maintained a constructive outlook for apartment demand. Positive Sentiment: Camden raised the midpoint of its full-year 2026 Core FFO outlook slightly, guiding to $6.68-$6.82 per share versus the prior consensus of approximately $6.65. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 also brackets analyst expectations. Camden Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Camden raised the midpoint of its full-year 2026 Core FFO outlook slightly, guiding to versus the prior consensus of approximately $6.65. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 also brackets analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: The REIT sold its 11-community California portfolio for approximately $1.625 billion and repurchased about 1.43 million shares for $144.1 million, actions that could strengthen the balance sheet and support per-share results. Camden Property Trust posts second quarter EPS of 18 cents

The REIT sold its 11-community California portfolio for approximately and repurchased about 1.43 million shares for $144.1 million, actions that could strengthen the balance sheet and support per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly property revenue was roughly $392.9 million , broadly above expectations but below the year-earlier period on the reported figures. The California portfolio sale makes year-over-year comparisons more difficult.

Quarterly property revenue was roughly , broadly above expectations but below the year-earlier period on the reported figures. The California portfolio sale makes year-over-year comparisons more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Reported diluted EPS fell to $0.18 from $0.74 a year earlier and significantly missed the $1.67 consensus. Same-property revenue excluding California decreased 0.1%, while same-property net operating income fell 1.4%, signaling near-term pressure on apartment fundamentals. Camden Property Trust earnings report

Reported diluted EPS fell to from $0.74 a year earlier and significantly missed the $1.67 consensus. Same-property revenue excluding California decreased 0.1%, while same-property net operating income fell 1.4%, signaling near-term pressure on apartment fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity showed selling rather than buying, including sales by the executive chairman and other executives, which may add to investor caution.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here