Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,320 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,531 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Ichor worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 807,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ichor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above the $0.31 consensus and up from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 23% year over year to $294.8 million, while margin improvement helped offset the sales miss. ICHR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Gains, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above the $0.31 consensus and up from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 23% year over year to $294.8 million, while margin improvement helped offset the sales miss. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was above analyst expectations. Ichor forecast revenue of $315 million to $345 million and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50, compared with consensus estimates of $313.8 million and $0.39, respectively. Management expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% higher than the first half as semiconductor-equipment demand improves and supply constraints ease. Ichor Q3 Guidance

Ichor forecast revenue of $315 million to $345 million and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50, compared with consensus estimates of $313.8 million and $0.39, respectively. Management expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% higher than the first half as semiconductor-equipment demand improves and supply constraints ease. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive. Needham raised its price target to $88 and maintained a “buy” rating, while B. Riley retained its “buy” rating despite reducing its target to $105. The revisions reflect expectations for stronger growth, margin gains and increased customer content in 2027.

Needham raised its price target to $88 and maintained a “buy” rating, while B. Riley retained its “buy” rating despite reducing its target to $105. The revisions reflect expectations for stronger growth, margin gains and increased customer content in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its target but kept a cautious view, increasing it to $80 from $60 while maintaining a “market perform” rating.

increasing it to $80 from $60 while maintaining a “market perform” rating. Negative Sentiment: The quarter’s revenue miss weighed on sentiment. Revenue of $294.8 million fell short of the approximately $300.2 million consensus estimate. The company also continues to report negative GAAP profitability metrics, including a negative net margin, leaving investors focused on whether the expected second-half ramp can deliver sustained earnings improvement.

Ichor Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $294.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Research cut shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Ichor from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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