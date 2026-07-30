Sei Investments Co. Purchases 59,856 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of AGCO worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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