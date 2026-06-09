SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,610 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $53,548,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SEI Investments by 82.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 766,775 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 346,696 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in SEI Investments by 31.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,343,757 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $114,018,000 after acquiring an additional 317,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $23,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. SEI Investments's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,389.48. This trade represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,889 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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