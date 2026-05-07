Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $285,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $645,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,911 shares of company stock worth $114,670,698. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,075.16 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $914.84 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,057.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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