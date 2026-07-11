Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $126,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $952.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $930.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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