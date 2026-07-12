Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,278 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,314 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 176.3% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,446. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.38.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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