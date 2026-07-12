Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.33. 6,880,746 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.89 and a 200 day moving average of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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