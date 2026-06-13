ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Position Boosted by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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