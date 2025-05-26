ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ServiceNow from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $5,230,568. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

