SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 350.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 153,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New York Times worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company's stock worth $433,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,805,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $351,664,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company's stock worth $348,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock worth $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on New York Times in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target on NYT to $80 from $87 and kept a neutral rating, which can weigh on sentiment even though the new target still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target on NYT to $80 from $87 and kept a neutral rating, which can weigh on sentiment even though the new target still implies upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: The company amended its lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing Microsoft of encouraging OpenAI to train AI systems using copyrighted Times articles. The case highlights continued legal costs and uncertainty around how NYT monetizes its journalism in the AI era. The New York Times Amends Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft

The company amended its lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing Microsoft of encouraging OpenAI to train AI systems using copyrighted Times articles. The case highlights continued legal costs and uncertainty around how NYT monetizes its journalism in the AI era. Neutral Sentiment: NYT continued to publish a steady stream of election, politics, world news, sports, and culture coverage, including World Cup live blogs and primary election results. These articles support traffic and engagement, but they are not immediate stock-moving catalysts. Ecuador beat Germany to book place in World Cup 2026 knockouts after Plata winning goal: Live updates

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $68.65 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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