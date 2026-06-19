SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,542 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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