Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 72,643 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,389 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 72,643 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund NYSE: ADX is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

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