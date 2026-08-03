Shariaportfolio Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,683 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. E Wealth Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,132,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $350,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $389.28 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $394.08 and its 200-day moving average is $368.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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