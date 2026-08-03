Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ITW opened at $287.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $281.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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