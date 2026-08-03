Shariaportfolio Inc. Lowers Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Shariaportfolio Inc. cut its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,758 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 22,567 shares during the period. Strategy makes up about 7.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Strategy posts Q2 loss and reserve details

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Positive Sentiment: The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Strategy financials

The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Neutral Sentiment: Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases.

Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases. Negative Sentiment: Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Saylor discusses potential Bitcoin sales

Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s retreat below approximately $64,000 pressured MSTR and other crypto-related stocks, reinforcing concerns that further cryptocurrency declines could produce additional accounting losses and weaken the value of Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed financing strategy. Crypto-linked stocks sell off

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 181,422 shares worth $23,144,128. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $414.36.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($24.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($22.26). The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 6,102.95%.Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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