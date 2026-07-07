Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $9.17 on Tuesday, reaching $364.73. 4,370,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,293,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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