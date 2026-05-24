Shelter Rock Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,336 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. TJX Companies comprises 5.1% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

More TJX Companies News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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