Shelter Rock Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Shelter Rock Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.7% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Carroll Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the retailer's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,028.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,096.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.13. The company has a market capitalization of $456.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,192.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,052.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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