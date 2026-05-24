Shelter Rock Management LLC Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Shelter Rock Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,729 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. O'Reilly Automotive comprises about 7.1% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 336.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,943 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.74 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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