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SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Acquires 5,066 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 124.3%, buying 5,066 shares to hold 9,140 shares valued at $5.236 million, which is 4.5% of the firm's portfolio and its 7th-largest holding.
  • Several Wall Street firms raised targets and ratings (Argus to $820 "buy", JPMorgan to $860 "overweight", Wells Fargo to $870 "overweight"), leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $737.55.
  • Caterpillar reported a quarterly beat with EPS $5.16 vs. $4.67 expected and revenue of $19.13 billion versus $17.81 billion, a 17.9% year-over-year increase, signaling stronger-than-expected performance.
  • Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar.

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 4.5% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $717.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The company has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $715.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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