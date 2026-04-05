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SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Buys Shares of 21,578 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Cameco logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shepherd Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co established a new Q4 position in Cameco (CCJ), buying 21,578 shares worth about $1.974 million, equal to 1.7% of its holdings and its 18th largest holding.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: CCJ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $150.40, and several firms have recently raised ratings or targets.
  • Cameco beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.36 vs. $0.29; revenue $874.6M vs. $782.1M) and the stock trades near $112.52, with a 1‑year range of $35.00–$135.24 and a market cap of roughly $49.0 billion.
  • Interested in Cameco? Here are five stocks we like better.

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,578 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Cameco makes up 1.7% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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