SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.4% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $584.98 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $602.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.43.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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