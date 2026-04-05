SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,080,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $561.15 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $538.58 and its 200 day moving average is $472.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $583.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $593.23.

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Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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