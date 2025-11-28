Shopify Inc. $SHOP Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,355 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 150,484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,952,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,115,494 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 184,321 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.69.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

