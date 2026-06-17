Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 365.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,992 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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