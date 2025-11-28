Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,622,787 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 191,824 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.13% of Shopify worth $1,686,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.69.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

