SHUTTLEWORTH & Co Takes $1.48 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

SHUTTLEWORTH & Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,297 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $163.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,401,747 shares of company stock valued at $388,633,539 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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