Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,255 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 2.0% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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