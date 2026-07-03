Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,170 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.4%

PWR stock opened at $667.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $755.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Quanta Services from $851 to $940 and reiterated a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga / The Fly report

Truist Financial raised its price target on Quanta Services from $851 to $940 and reiterated a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Quanta as a strong growth name, supported by its exposure to grid modernization, power demand, and large infrastructure spending. Zacks article

Analysts continue to highlight Quanta as a strong growth name, supported by its exposure to grid modernization, power demand, and large infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent fundamentals remain strong, with first-quarter revenue and EPS beating expectations and backlog reaching a record level, reinforcing the longer-term bullish case. Quiver Quantitative analysis

The company’s recent fundamentals remain strong, with first-quarter revenue and EPS beating expectations and backlog reaching a record level, reinforcing the longer-term bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta was also mentioned in broader renewable energy stock roundups, which suggests continued investor interest in the sector but no specific new company catalyst. Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today - July 1st

Quanta was also mentioned in broader renewable energy stock roundups, which suggests continued investor interest in the sector but no specific new company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One market note tied the recent decline to valuation concerns and a lack of new catalysts, while insider and some institutional selling may be adding to near-term caution. Quiver Quantitative analysis

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here