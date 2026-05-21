Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $16.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $940.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,002.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $956.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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