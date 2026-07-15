Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,271.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,154.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,034.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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