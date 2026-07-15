Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,021 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 81,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Micron Technology stock opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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